Construction worker suffers burn to hands

HouseFire-1

A construction worker suffered burns to his hands after a roof fire this afternoon at a home in Kelowna's Black Mountain area.

It happened just before 3 o'clock on Bramble Court.

When crews arrived a large fire was on the roof top.

It was quickly extinguished with the fire damage contained to the garage portion of the home.

The fire is deemed accidental.

