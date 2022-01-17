Construction worker suffers burn to hands
A construction worker suffered burns to his hands after a roof fire this afternoon at a home in Kelowna's Black Mountain area.
It happened just before 3 o'clock on Bramble Court.
When crews arrived a large fire was on the roof top.
It was quickly extinguished with the fire damage contained to the garage portion of the home.
The fire is deemed accidental.
-
22 new COVID deaths in BC over last three daysJust over 13 hundred new cases in last 72 hours in Interior Health.
-
Getting intoxicated motorists off the roadSalmon Arm RCMP busy over the last few days dealing with drunk drivers.
-
Cannabis found in twice as many injured drivers since legalizationBC study shows those over 50 made up largest increase in those under influence.
-
New face of KGH FoundationAllison Ramchuk named to post.
-
-
Staff shortages at Armstrong ElementarySchool temporarily closed over unsafe working conditions.
-
RCMP apprehend distraught manMan with gun inside home on Byrns Road.
-
Body found in parkDeceased woman's death is suspicious.
-
Canadians retreat on meatMeat consumption down.