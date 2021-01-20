Contactless parking at YLW

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is introducing an app-based contactless payment option for airport parking. Customers at YLW can now use the PayByPhone mobile app to pay for parking at meters located along the front curb, across from the terminal.

“Contactless payment is an additional health and safety measure we are implementing at YLW with the help of the PayByPhone app,” said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Director. “The new mobile parking app is an easy, simple process to pay for metered parking during your next visit to YLW.”

Using the PayByPhone app is easy. After the driver parks at a meter, they can download the app, if they don’t already have it on their smartphone, then open the PayByPhone app, enter their parking location and length of stay, and pay directly through the app. Before a parking session expires, the app sends the user a text message prompting them to extend their parking session remotely rather than having to return to their car to feed the meter.

Travellers at YLW can also save time and pay for parking on the go by using the app’s ‘Guest’ feature, which allows them to access single-use parking faster, without having to create an account. Metered parking is the only location where PayByPhone is currently available at YLW; however, additional parking areas will be added in the future.

“We’re excited to be adding YLW to the growing list of airports where PayByPhone is simplifying and modernizing the parking experience,” said Roamy Valera, PayByPhone CEO. “We’re not new to the Kelowna area, but we’re glad to be expanding our presence where travellers are looking for a safer, and more convenient way to pay for parking while they travel.”

Replacing parking equipment was necessary as existing infrastructure had reached end of life. Ensuring a contactless parking option was available for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic was a priority as an added measure to keep passengers safe.

YLW encourages all travellers to choose contactless options, when possible. This includes checking in online from home, opting for a mobile boarding pass, using mobile apps to order food and beverages while in the Departures Lounge and if dining, completing contact tracing information at White Spot.