Cook Road Boat Launch and parking lot work

Starting this week, the Cook Road Boat Launch parking lot will have reduced capacity to accommodate staging of equipment and the start of underground utility work to reconfigure the parking lot.

The boat launch will remain open until both the lot and boat launch fully close on October 5. The number of stalls available will reduce over the next 2-3 weeks leading up to the full closure.

During the winter, crews will be making major changes to the parking lot to improve functionality and maximize parking options. Included in the new configuration is the separation of single vehicle parking stalls from those pulling trailers, the extension of Cook Road to Truswell Road and one-way traffic flow for vehicles with boat trailers to allow for easier turning movements.

Additional work will make the area safer for pedestrians, with new sidewalks and an accessible pedestrian pathway to connect with the bus stop on Lakeshore Road.

Full parking lot and boat launch closure will take place from October 5th until the spring of 2020.