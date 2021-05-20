Cook Road boat launch changes

Press release:

Users of the Cook Road boat launch will notice a lot of changes this year. As part of the Aqua redevelopment, the Cook Road boat launch parking lot and preparation areas have been reconstructed to improve safety and maximize parking options.

“This rebuilt facility reflects our on-going commitment to provide municipal services that are fiscally responsible, safe, aesthetically pleasing and functional,” said Dave Duncan, Parking Services Manager.

Sidewalks have been added throughout the site, including an accessible pedestrian pathway connecting the bus stop on Lakeshore Road with Cook Road and the launch area, making it safer for pedestrians. This project also included the extension of Cook Road to connect through to Truswell Road.

Single vehicle parking stalls have been separated from those for vehicles with trailers attached, and one-way traffic flow has been implemented in the parking lot to allow for easier turning movements. Launch preparation and tie down areas have also been added to reduce the amount of time users much spend within the launch area.

The City recommends that users of the boat launch and parking lots review the new configuration before using the launch facilities. There is on-site signage but understanding how traffic moves will help everyone move through the area more easily.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/boat-launches.