Cool May? You bet!

May's weather has been unusual in many parts of the province.

It's been unseasonably cool with many temperature records being broken.

Environment Canada revealed 17 records for May 12 fell or were tied due to low temperatures or high precipitation.

None in Kelowna though.

The average temperature in the first 12 days of May for Kelowna has been 10.5 celcius, which is slightly cooler what we saw at this time last year.

May of 2021 saw an average temperature of 12.6 celcius.

The warmest day so far this month was May 3rd, when it hit 21.7 degrees.

The coolest was May 5th when the thermometer only reached 11.9 c.