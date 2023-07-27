Cooler weather limiting fire growth
Shuswap Emergency Program Update – July 27, 2023 – 11 AM
Cooler weather has helped to reduce fire behaviour on the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire, with BC Wildfire (BCWS) continuing to report an estimated fire size at 2,000 hectares. There is no expectation of increased fire behaviour today, July 27, with the current weather forecast.
- BCWS reports the fire is holding steady at approximately 2.3-kilometres from the closest residence.
- On July 26, the fire was burning at Rank 1 and 2, which is a smoldering ground fire with limited open flame. This is down from earlier this week when Rank 3 and 4 fire behaviour was observed.
- Heavy-lift helicopters were bucketing the south and east flank yesterday, July 26. Helicopters will continue to be deployed by BC Wildfire throughout the three fires in the area depending on operational priorities.
- This fire remains burning in steep terrain that is inoperable for ground crews.
- The BCWS Incident Management Team is working with Interfor to create a strategy for machine guards on the northwest to northeast flanks where feasible.
- All evacuation alerts remain in effect.