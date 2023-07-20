Cooling Centre open in Coldstream

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning as “an unseasonably hot period will persist for the next two days”. In response, the District of Coldstream has opened a Cooling Centre for residents.

Location:

Coldstream Community Hall, 9909 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream

Hours of Operation:

Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

&

Friday, July 21, 2023 from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Pets are welcome but must remain in carriers (preferred) or on leash under the control of the owner at all times.

The following outdoor areas in Coldstream are open to the public and offer lake access and/or shade:

Kalamalka Beach, 13836 Kalamalka Road

Sovereign Park, 7604 Blk, Kidston Rd

Creekside Park, 8101 Kidston Rd

At this time, daytime temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.

Please be advised that heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Please check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.