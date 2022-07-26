Cooling centres now in place to help beat the heat

In response to the heat wave, which is predicted to worsen as the week progresses, the Shuswap Emergency Program is working closely with agencies, including Interior Health, the City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous to support those in need during these extreme temperatures.

Some cooling centres have been designated to accommodate people who need to get out of the heat:

The Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm, located at 2600 – 10th Avenue NE, is open from 8 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday. Water bottle filling stations are available.

The SASCU Recreation Centre, located at 2550 – 10th Avenue NE, is open from 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM, Monday to Friday and from 1 PM to 4 PM on Saturday. Water bottle filling stations are available.

A Temporary Cooling Centre has been set up by the SAFE Society at the Human Connection Hub located at 258 Shuswap Street NE, Salmon Arm from noon to 5 PM, July 25-29. Water is available.

The District of Sicamous is making its Municipal Hall, located at 446 Main Street, available as a public cooling centre from Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Water is available.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is also in close contact with our Neighborhood Emergency Programs and other community partners to assist in supporting vulnerable people in the area. Supports are available on an as-needed basis to anyone with a specific need.

If you, or anyone you know, needs assistance during this heat wave, please contact the Shuswap Emergency Program at 250.832.2424 for arrangements to be made. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.

If other cooling centres are required in the region, the Shuswap Emergency Program will use one of the many designated facilities located throughout their coverage area. Residents can check the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program websites, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for any updates.

It is important for residents to prepare for coping with the heat. Information on how to cope with the heat and identifying the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness are available on the Interior Health website as well as the Emergency Management BC website.

Interior Health has also issued a Public Service Announcement (PDF) with heat-related information.

Residents are asked to help each other by checking in on vulnerable residents, especially seniors and those with chronic health conditions. If you can share your air-conditioned space with a friend or neighbour in need, please do.