Cops for Kids ride underway

A dedicated crew of local heroes from RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies within South East District departed this morning on the annual Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Impact Tomorrow Foundation. After a modified format last year, they’re travelling together in a bubble across the region over the next ten days to accomplish their goals, while keeping themselves and their communities safe.

A subdued send-off for the crew of hand-selected riders was held at the Sandman Hotel, where the team gathered outside before departing south for their destination of Osoyoos for the first of the ten-day cycling event to raise funds and awareness for children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis within South Eastern British Columbia.

Each rider who participates in the annual event must each provide their own bike, train on their own time, volunteer at community events, and fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate. Their dedication to helping local kids is the common theme after cycling separately last year. “Being together with their colleagues of like-minded individuals really motivates the team and keeps them pushing up those steep hills,” says Ride Captain Retired Staff Sergeant Major Julio Krenz.

Over the next 10 days, the ride will cover over 1,000km across the province, but this year the team won’t be met by the smiles from children who benefit from their fundraising efforts. In an effort to keep everyone safe, the team will cycle each day without the family interactions that keep the motivated to keep pedalling, even in the hard times up the long gruelling hills and mountain passes. Supporters are asked to wave & cheer from the roadside as the team crosses the region.

Since inception, the organization has raised over $5.8 million through their signature event.