Cops Pedal to support local kids

This morning, a group of 24 cyclists and six support crew departed Kelowna on the 2023 Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. The group consists of law enforcement officials from across South Eastern BC. Despite recent firestorms, emergency evacuations and shortened training sessions due to smoke, the team was all smiles as they left the send-off ceremonies at the Sandman Hotel Kelowna to begin their journey.

Over the next ten days, the team will cycle down through the South Okanagan, to the Kootenays as far east as Cranbrook, before returning through Kamloops, to Vernon, finishing in Kelowna on Sunday September 17th. It’s an arduous but beautiful journey, with steep climbs over the Anarchist mountain and Paulson pass, as the team navigates the southeastern part of our province.

This year is extra challenging with wildfires in many communities along the routes. Leading up to this event, many of our team members assisted with emergency evacuations and worked through long shifts in hot, smoky conditions. Many riders were even evacuated themselves. Despite all those challenges, this committed group managed to fit in training rides and attend fundraising events.

The ride is a culmination of each riders’ year-long efforts volunteering at community events, training on their own time, and fundraising a minimum of $2,500 to be a part of the team. For them, it’s a small sacrifice compared to what families go through in a time of crisis.

Our ride team is dedicated to helping the kids in the communities where they work and serve. For them the hard work of the ride will be over in ten days but for the kids we meet along the way, their journey to wellness is much longer, said ride captain, retired Staff Sergeant Major Julio Krenz.

The ride will stop in 26 communities across South Eastern BC where the team will be met by the children who benefit from the fundraising efforts. These interactions with families are the reason the riders keep pedaling each day with sore legs and often unfavorable weather conditions. Community fundraising events and gatherings are held to welcome the team, and to help provide the funds needed by families with a child in crisis.

"Everyone is encouraged to attend the landing events and meet our riders" says Cops of Kids spokesperson, Corporal Tania Finn. "If you are interested in a career in law enforcement, it is a great opportunity to see we are more than just a job. We are community minded individuals working together to help our neighbours."

None of this would be possible without the support of the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. Part of my mission to provide hope to others includes ensuring that children receive essential care in times of crisis states Thomas Budd. I’m proud to be a part of the Cops for Kids Ride, knowing that they are making a direct impact with local families when times are dark and there’s nowhere to turn.

Since 2001, Cops for Kids have raised over $6.1 million in support of local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. To follow the team on their journey, or to make a donation please visit the website at www.copsforkids.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

2023 Cops for Kids Ride Dates:

Friday September 8th - Kelowna (Sandman Inn at 7:00am), Peachland (9:30am), Oliver Firehall (3:00pm), & Osoyoos

Saturday September 9th - Osoyoos, Midway, Greenwood (Deadwood Junction at 2:30pm) & Grand Forks (RCMP Detachment at 5:00pm)

Sunday September 10th - Grand Forks, Christina Lake & Castlegar (RCMP Detachment at 3:30pm)

Monday September 11th - Castlegar, Proctor & Nelson

Tuesday September 12th - Nelson, Crawford Bay & Creston (RCMP Detachment at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday September 13th - Creston, Yahk & Cranbrook (RCMP Detachment at 4:00pm)

Thursday September 14th - Cranbrook, Golden (RCMP Detachment at 1:30pm), Revelstoke (RCMP Detachment at 3:30pm) & Salmon Arm

Friday September 15th - Salmon Arm, Chase & Kamloops (RCMP Detachment at 4:00pm)

Saturday September 16th - Kamloops, Falkland & Vernon (RCMP Detachment at 3:00 pm)

Sunday September 17th - Vernon, Lake Country & Kelowna (Ramada Hotel at 11:00am)

(**Please note the times are approximates given many riding factors including road conditions, weather and unforeseen incidents.**)