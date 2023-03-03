Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.

Earlier this morning the Coquihalla was closed due to a collision. However, it now remains closed due to extreme weather.

Drive BC put forth a statement saying crews were working hard to clear the heavy snowfall but at this time there is not an estimate for when it will re-open.

DriveBC says it will provide its next update at 4 p.m.