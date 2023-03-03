Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions
The Coquihalla Highway remains closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt.
Earlier this morning the Coquihalla was closed due to a collision. However, it now remains closed due to extreme weather.
Drive BC put forth a statement saying crews were working hard to clear the heavy snowfall but at this time there is not an estimate for when it will re-open.
DriveBC says it will provide its next update at 4 p.m.
-
A collision between three vehicles on Highway 5 near Clearwater has left 3 deadA collision between three vehicles on Highway 5 near Clearwater has left 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.
-
Preview. Kelowna Rockets vs Kamloops BlazersPair of games this weekend.
-
Kelowna Rocket fans invited to attend team awards March 26The Kelowna Rockets announced that their 2022-23 team Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 26th at the Kelowna Community Theatre (1375 Water Street, Kelowna).
-
City of Penticton reminding residents to keep clothing and textiles out of recycling cartsRecent audits have revealed that Penticton residents continue to place clothing, fabrics, rugs and other textiles into their residential recycling carts.
-
Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Showcased in New York CityWines from Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country members were presented and poured to guests attending Destination Canada events, held in New York City last week.
-
West Kelowna charity basketball game donates over 1,000 food items to foodbankThe event, aptly named ‘Cst. Rolly and Friends’ was organized by Cst. Rolly Williams and his team from the West Kelowna IPS as a means of connecting police and youth in a fun and safe environment.
-
West Kelowna City Council meeting highlightsHere are some of the more notable discussions from the February 28 meeting of West Kelowna City Council.
-
Police seek help in locating wanted paroleeThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 47-year old Robin Sterling John Bousquet.
-
UPDATE! Plane bound for Calgary from Kamloops, B.C., makes emergency landingThere were some tense moments for 75 passengers and crew on a flight from Kamloops, B.C., destined for Calgary on Thursday.