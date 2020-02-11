Coronavirus Now COVID-19; No New Cases in BC

The provincial health officer says the number of coronavirus cases globally is rising dramatically. At the same time, the number of recoveries is going up.

"We are in no means out of the crises now, but we are watching very carefully and there's some kind of optimism in Hubei province."

Dr. Bonnie Henry says it can take five to seven days for an infected individual to show symptoms.

She's not surprised by the increase in cases.

Henry reported today that there are no new cases of the virus in B.C.

Also in her report - the virus has a new name. It will now be known as COVID 19.