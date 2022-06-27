COSAR and BCEHS respond to weekend ATV Accident near Lake Country

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) on Saturday (June 25) in a medical rescue along the High Rim Trail on the section between Lake Country and Oyama.

First responders say a male was riding an ATV back to his campsite when it flipped, throwing the rider. He sustained serious head injuries and was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911. BC ambulance crews were loading the male into the ambulance when COSAR members arrived on scene.

COSAR did not dispatch any equiplment but remained at the head of the trail to ensure the ambulance crews were able to exit the area safety.

Outdoor enthusiasts are being reminded by COSAR to be prepared by following Adventure Smart’s “Three T’s”: Trip-planning, Training and Take-the 10 Essentials. Visit www.adventuresmart.ca for more safety information. If emergency assistance is required, it is always recomended call 911.

This was COSARS 8th call in June and the 47 of the year.