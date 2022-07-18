COSAR and KFD called to aid injured cyclist on Myra Canyon
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) were called on Saturday (July 16) to a cyclist in distress on Myra Canyon.
COSARs Ebike team is said to have responded first from the Myra Station side of the Kettle Valley Railway and did a medical assessment. The KFD team later arrived from Ruth Station on their Gator (UTV).
The injured person was treated for a head injury and transported to a waiting ambulance using the Gator. No update is available on the severity of the injury as of this time.
The call was COSAR’s 51st of 2022, their sixth on the Kettle Valley Railway.
-
New Operating Rooms Coming to KGHPeople in the Interior will soon see an increase in surgical capacity as Interior Health adds five new operating rooms (OR): two at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and three at Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops, along with increased supports for staff.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau Rides into TownIt's a quick tour.
-
Kelowna Councillor Loyal Wooldridge Seeks Re-elecitonIt's been an honour to serve the residents of Kelowna over the last 4 years.
-
Police respond to weekend drowning reported on Wood Lake near Lake CountryOfficers from the Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP detachments responded Saturday (July 16) at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a drowning incident on Wood Lake .
-
Reiswig Regional Park Swimming advisory no longer in placeA Swimming/Beach Water Quality Advisory in place since July 4 has been removed for Reiswig Regional Park on Wood Lake in Lake Country.
-
Nohomin Creek Wildfire still considered "Out of Control"The Nohomin Creek Wildfire burning out of control near Lytton is now reported at 1,700 hectares and growing as of Sunday (June 17).
-
RDCO update on Mission Creek Greenway and Glen Canyon closuresA section of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail is open once again for visitors.
-
Third Hotel Coming to YLW AreaDuring Tuesday’s Public Hearing and Council meeting City Council gave second and third reading moving forward the development of an Argus Properties Ltd. hotel to be built on Fleet Court, directly across from Kelowna International Airport.
-
Parents Urged to Register Kids Under 5 for Covid VaccinationApproximately 208,000 eligible infants and children in British Columbia between six months and four years of age will soon be able to receive vaccine protection against COVID-19.