COSAR and KFD called to aid injured cyclist on Myra Canyon

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) were called on Saturday (July 16)  to a cyclist in distress on Myra Canyon.

COSARs Ebike team is said to have responded first from the Myra Station side of the Kettle Valley Railway and did a medical assessment. The KFD team later arrived from Ruth Station on their Gator (UTV).

The injured person was treated for a head injury and transported to a waiting ambulance using the Gator. No update is available on the severity of the injury as of this time.

The call was COSAR’s 51st of 2022, their sixth on the Kettle Valley Railway.

