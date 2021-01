We are less than a week into the new year and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has already jumped into action - twice!

Last night they assisted the RCMP after a medical distress call in the Fintry area.

A search boat was used to patrol the shoreline.

The individual was located at about midnight.

COSAR was called into action as Vernon Search and Rescue was busy locating a lost snowmobiler in the Mara Lake area.