Cosar assist in evacuation of injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes Provincial Park

Later Wednesday afternoon , COSAR was called out to assist in locating and evacuating an injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes provincial park.

It was reported that the rider had lost control of the snowmobile, struck a tree and fallen into a tree well after sustaining serious injures. COSAR activated their snowmobile and medical team who responded.

A team was stationed at the first cabin where they acted as a communications relay and lit a fire in case the subject needed to be treated there.

The advance team located the injured rider and requested a helicopter to assist in extraction due to the patients injuries and the rough condition of the trail. COSAR would like to thank her riding partner for doing an excellent job in stabilizing her and moving her to the Hilltin cabin to get out of the -34C cold.

EMBC assigned Northshore rescue to assist COSAR in a mutual aid request. Northshore is currently the only SAR group in the province with night time flying capability with night vision and night time winch capabilities.

COSAR stabilized the injured rider and with the assistance of North shore rescue, the rider was airlifted to the Kelowna airport, where the rider was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

This was COSAR’s 83 call for the year