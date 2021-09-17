iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
15°C
Instagram

COSAR assistance

COSAR rescue Sept 17

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue delayed the start of their general meeting yesterday, when they were called to help an injured cyclist on the KVR.

She was riding on Trestle 8, when she slipped off the riding surface and fell shoulder-first into the support ties and broke her arm.

She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.

This was COSAR's 80th task of 2021.

Last year was the busiest in their 64 year history with 84 tasks.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175