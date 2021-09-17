COSAR assistance

Volunteers with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue delayed the start of their general meeting yesterday, when they were called to help an injured cyclist on the KVR.

She was riding on Trestle 8, when she slipped off the riding surface and fell shoulder-first into the support ties and broke her arm.

She was taken by ambulance to Kelowna General Hospital.

This was COSAR's 80th task of 2021.

Last year was the busiest in their 64 year history with 84 tasks.