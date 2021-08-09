COSAR briefly adopts Smokey as our mascot

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue briefly had a new mascot Friday night as they were evacuating homes on Westside Road.

A team had gone to a home in La Casa and informed the homeowner of evacuation order. Due to language barriers a long conversation took place and finally a translator was needed via phone. As the team continued through the neighbourhood they noticed the man leaving in his vehicle, only to stop 100 yards up the road and throw an older dog from his vehicle before continuing out of the resort and south down Westside Road.

The team managed to wrangle the dog and bring her back to command base when she was given food and water and the nickname “Smokey.”

Smokey was brought home to a members house last night and will be taken to Dr. Moshe Oz at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital.

"Dr. Oz's been great during the evacuations. He's always willing to go above and beyond to help people out," said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich.

Smokey is an older female mixed breed with no collar or tattoo.

"It's my understanding that after Dr. Oz checks Smokey over, a suitable home will be found. I know these are incredibly stressful times, but what happed is unacceptable."