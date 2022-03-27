COSAR busy in backcountry

Another busy weekend for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

At around 12:30 Saturday afternoon they assisted Penticton Search and Rescue in locating a missing person in the Summerland area.

Eight COSAR members, including our dog team, responded and joined around a dozen volunteers from Penticton and Oliver/Osoyoos SAR

Two hours later COSAR was tasked with rescuing four hikers in Okanagan Mountain Park.

The young men had hiked up from Naramata and had nearly made the summit when one fell through a snow bridge and became soaked in the creek underneath.

“Despite their accident, they did a lot of things correctly,” said search manager Duane Tresnich. “They hiked until they got cell coverage and called for help. We were able to stage a helicopter from Bertram Creek Park and send a team to get them. If they had waited until dark, a ground team would have taken much longer.”

This was the tenth task of 2022 for COSAR.