COSAR called to rescue lost skiers near Big White Saturday night

Late Saturday evening, Kelowna RCMP called on COSAR to assist in locating and rescuing 5 skiers who had managed to lose their way and were stuck in the Big White Mountain Ecological Reserve backcountry.

COSAR responded with seven snowmobiles and 10 support personnel.

Working together COSAR and the Big White ski patrol managed to make contact with the 5 individuals at around 7 pm

The sled team located the skiers on the Two John FSR and brought them out to Big White Rd. Once all the skiers were out, they were met by family members and taken back to the Big White to warm up.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich stated “the coordinated effort between our two teams made this a textbook rescue.”

"It was also a positive note that all the skiers stayed together in one place when they realized they were in trouble, making it easier for search teams to reach them.