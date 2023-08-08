COSAR called to three incidents over August long weekend

It was a busy long weekend for the Central Okanagan search and rescue.

Saturday COSAR was called out twice.

The first call from the Kelowna RCMP was for a disoriented mountain biker on the kettle valley railway.

The rider had been dropped off at the bottom of June Springs Rdwith the intention of mountain biking to the KVR and then home to Penticton.

However the rider was ill prepared as he did not take any water with him and became very dehydrated and disoriented.

COSAR responded with 9 members and brought him out to a waiting ambulance.

The male was checked and released by BCEHS.

Search Manager Duane Tresnich would like to remind riders to ensure they are properly prepared for the heat.

Go to AdventureSmart.ca for more information.

Later Saturday night COSAR was called to assist BCEHS at Oyama Lake Lodge.

A male had fallen from a deck at one of the cabins on the far side of the lake and needed to be transported to a waiting ambulance.

COSAR was responding with 5 members and arrived on scene to find that the Ambulance crew had already reached the male and had brought him back to the ambulance.

The male was then transported to a hospital.

Sunday, COSAR’s dog team was called out for a mutual aid call assisting Penticton Search and Rescue in looking for a missing man in the Cawston area.