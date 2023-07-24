COSAR rescue at Kelowna crags

Friday afternoon the BC Ambulance service called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to assist in removing an injured rock climber from the Kelowna Crags in the John’s family nature conservancy regional park.

The young male fell approximately 30 feet from Chain Lightening when a piece of his equipment failed.

Along with 3 members from BCEHS , 15 members from COSAR attended including our medical , E-bike and UTV teams.

Working together they brought the young man to a waiting ambulance where he was taken to KGH with undetermined injures.

Search manager Duane Tresnich complimented the teams for their textbook rescue.

"Earlier this year we practiced in the same area with the same equipment on the same type of call. Today everything came together to make this rescue go very smoothly.

"We wish the young man a speedy recovery."