COSAR rescue hiker Sunday from Buchan Bay
Sunday morning (April 23, 2023) COSAR was called out to assist in removing an injured camper from Buchan Bay along the east shore of Okanagan Lake.
Two female campers were hiking through Okanagan Mountain Park to Buchan Bay when one of the campers injured herself Saturday evening (April 22, 2023).
They spend the night tending to the injury but in the morning the two decided she was unable to walk out.
The campers then call RCMP, who contact COSAR.
COSAR responded with our rescue boat, the Sweatman, and 4 members. Two other members remained at incident command.
The boat team reached the campers and after assessing the injury, transported her to the Peachland Yacht Club where an ambulance was waiting to take her to Kelowna General Hospital.
