COSAR rescues injured mountain biker on Kettle Valley Railway
Around 4 p.m. on Monday COSAR was tasked to rescue an injured mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Railway. The visitor from Quebec had lost her balance near Trestle 6 and sustained both upper and lower body injuries.
The COSAR ebike team was dispatched, and the medics performed first aid while waiting for the UTV team to arrive.
The patient was then transported to a waiting ambulance and taken to KGH.
“I’d like to thank the Myra Canyon Bike Rental first aid attendant for doing a fantastic job of stabilizing the subject," said search manager Duane Tresnich.
"He did a great job, as did the subject's partner who handled communications to the rescue team."
