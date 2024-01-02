COSAR responds to three incidents on New Years

COSAR was first called out around 11 a.m. to assist West Kelowna Fire Department and the BC ambulance service in a medical rescue on the Goats Peak Trail in West Kelowna. A person had collapsed while hiking. COSAR responded with ground and UTV teams. Along with members of the WKFD, the teams worked together to recover the person but unfortunately that person passed away.

COSAR wishes to pass along their condolences to the family.

As COSAR was demobilizing, we received a second call from the Kelowna RCMP to assist in a search for a despondent person. As the team was being deployed we were contacted by the Kelowna RCMP with the good news that the person was located and COSAR was stood down.

Just after nightfall, COSAR received their third call, this time to assist the West Kelowna RCMP in locating a lost hiker that called 911. The hiker had gone up the McDougall Rim Trail, ran out of daylight and then became lost. Ebike and ATV teams were deployed and the ATV team and RCMP quickly located and transported the subject back to the trailhead.

Search manager Duane Tresnich says that while the person did the smart thing and called for help when they got into trouble, hikers should remember to check the time when they start a hike to ensure they have enough daylight to return. And most importantly, when you call for help, don’t move. Barring any other information, SAR will head to the last position your phone called from. For more information, go to Adventuresmart.ca

In 2023, COSAR had 74 call outs, making 2023 our third busiest year in our 70 year history.

We also volunteered 17, 574 hours on tasks and for training and administration.

