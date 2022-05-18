COSAR to the rescue

A rescue near Chute Lake Lodge.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called out yesterday.

Two guests had become lost on the east side of the lake and one injured herself.

Because of the difficult terrain and the nature of the injury, COSAR sent in a ground team of 12 members as well as a medical team in a helicopter.

After a short search, the subject was located by RCMP and transferred down to the lake.

Because of the large amount of deadfall it was decided to use a boat from Chute Lake Lodge to transport her to the western shore.

She was then loaded into the helicopter and eventually transported to BC ambulance service.

The task was the 25th of the year for COSAR