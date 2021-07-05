Cosar with one of its busiest weeks ever

The week started with our boat team assisting RCMP divers in recovering the body of a motorist who plunged off Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake. Her vehicle was found in 170 feet of water.

On Wednesday, we were dispatched to the KVR to help bring an injured mountain biker to an ambulance on Gillard Forest Service Road.

On Friday we assisted West Kelowna Fire Rescue to extract a seriously injured mountain biker near Powers Creek in West Kelowna. Penticton SAR’s heli team was eventually used to airlift the cyclist out.

A few hours later our rope team again joined West Kelowna Fire Rescue to extract two hikers who tried to climb down Bear Creek and got cliffed out.

Saturday we once again joined West Kelowna Fire Rescue and PenSAR to assist North Westside Fire Rescue to save an injured cliff jumper at Fintry Falls. Penticton SAR’s heli team recovered the subject, who was then flown to hospital by BC Air Ambulance.

Just as COSAR volunteers demobilizing from that task they were called out to located a missing person in the Smith Creek area of West Kelowna. Fortunately the subject walked out on her own just as crews arrived.

Member of the team have also been assisting with the Kamloops search for missing motorcyclist Mark Foan. He was last seen on Monday morning at a Tim Hortons north of Kamloops.

COSAR would like to remind outdoor enthusiast that search and rescue teams do not charged for their services, but outcomes are generally better if people get training, carry the 10 essentials and leave a trip plan. More info can be found at Adventuresmart.ca