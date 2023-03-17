Cost of natural gas decreasing for Fortis BC customers

FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) has received approval from the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) to decrease the cost of gas rates for all of its customers until June 30, 2023. As of April 1, the cost of gas rate will decrease by $1.00 from $5.159 per gigajoule (GJ) to $4.159 for all customers.

"The cost of gas rate decrease will undoubtedly be welcomed and provide some relief to our customers on their gas bills especially at a time when other living expenses are high," said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. "Even with the cost of gas decreasing, we understand energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and we are always here to support our customers if they need it."

For residential customers in Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler and Revelstoke), average monthly bills are expected to decrease by approximately $7.50 or seven per cent. This is based on an average household consumption of approximately 90 GJ per year.

For Fort Nelson customers, average monthly bills are expected to decrease by approximately $10.40 or nine per cent. This is based on an average household consumption of approximately 125 GJ per year.

FortisBC acquires natural gas at market-based prices and factors like supply and demand and economic conditions affect the price of natural gas in North America. FortisBC flows the cost of gas directly through to its customers, so customers pay what FortisBC pays for the natural gas itself.