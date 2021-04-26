Costco Gets the Go Ahead

It wasn't all thumbs up for Costco at Kelowna's city council meeting.

Council did vote in approval of adopting bylaws that would allow Costco's relocation to a property at Leckie and Baron roads and a new gas bar, but Councillor Luke Stack expressed concern about lack of electric vehicle charging stations.

"I must admit I find it a bit hypocritical for myself to vote on this. We've been looking so much at trying to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but here's a 12 pump, 24 station mega gas station going right into the middle of our towncentre. I'm a little disappointed that they haven't come forward with some sort of electric vehicle option knowing that's the direction we have to go."

Despite his disappointment, Stack supported the the form and character of the new proposed Costco site.

"There's a number of things I quite like in the layout of this. I'm really pleased to see the bicycle area and particularly like the buffer zone between the residential and Costco. I think they've done a nice job of that."

The majority of council voted in favour of the new Costco site proposal, with only councillors Wooldridge and Hodge opposed.