Cougar Sighting in Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park

Public Service Announcement: Regional District Central Okanagan

Warning signs have been posted advising visitors to Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park about recent cougar activity in the area.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says there have been some sightings reported and this information has been passed on to the Conservation Officer Service.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has information on Cougars on its website. It advises that while human conflicts with these large cats are extremely rare and an attack is highly unlikely, it pays to be prepared especially when in a natural setting as cougars are unpredictable. It recommends that people should travel in groups of two or more and that you make enough noise so that you don’t surprise a cougar. Carry a sturdy walking stick that can be used as a weapon if necessary and keep children and pets close at hand and under control. If you encounter a cougar, stay calm, talk to it in a confident voice, pick up all children off the ground and never turn your back on the animal. Instead, back away slowly, remaining upright and do all you can to make yourself look larger, and always give a cougar an avenue of escape.

Regional Park visitors are reminded dogs must be leashed at all times and must remain on designated trails.

If you observe a cougar or bear within any Regional Park please contact the Parks Services office at 250-469-6232 and the Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.