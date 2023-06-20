Council approves 2022 Annual Report 

Kelowna City Council reviewed and approved the City’s 2022 Annual Report at their regular council meeting on Monday, June 19.



2022: Pathways to Progress reports on how, as one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, Kelowna is adapting and thriving amid rapid change. The report, which details the City’s key projects and work carried out over the past year, touches on the importance of three new foundational plans endorsed by Council in 2022: the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP), 2040 Transportation Master Plan (TMP) and the City’s first Community Safety Plan.



“We’re becoming a more urban and dynamic city and with that comes many new exciting opportunities, but also some challenges that require a strong vision and community-centred approach,” said City Manager Doug Gilchrist. “These critical plans act as guideposts to help define not only where and how we grow, but also how we will protect our quality of life, environment, infrastructure, and everything we already love about our city.”



The report also highlights how recent technological advancements are transforming the City’s service delivery. Throughout 2022, the City’s Intelligent Cities team focused on automating and digitizing business to provide 24/7 service delivery. Citizens can now access more than 100 city services online.



Operationally, the report notes the City is using new technologies, including predictive modelling, to assist with projects ranging from community planning to disaster response. The City is also exploring how recent technological advancements can help improve outcomes on high-priority issues facing the community, including community safety, transportation and environmental protection.



“The continued expansion of our online services through new technologies, including voice and chat bots, artificial intelligence and cloud-based systems, is enabling us to deliver high customer service levels while reducing costs,” said Gilchrist. “It is also helping us to redeploy finite staff resources to new service areas of need.”



In addition to highlighting key projects and work carried out over the prior fiscal year, the annual report includes detailed information about the City’s operating and financial activities.



“It is an important document that keeps our residents informed while holding us accountable for ensuring the financial integrity of the organization and efficient delivery of services that touch their day-to-day lives,” adds Gilchrist. “I encourage residents to check out the messages, stories and highlights sections to learn more about how we are working, together with residents and community partners, to make our Kelowna the very best it can be.”



In addition to the OCP, TMP and Community Safety Plan, the 2022 Annual Report includes updates and highlights on the:

• projects and work completed in community priority areas including community safety, social wellness, transportation, environment and affordable housing

• City’s public performance measurement program which, under the new Kelowna City Council, will be reviewed and updated every six months

• 2022 Citizen Survey results

• City’s public engagement program

• PEOPLE: Peer Navigation & Capacity Building project

• Okanagan Rail Trail

