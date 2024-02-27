Council Approves Conceptual Design for Active Living Centre

At the Monday, February 26, 2024 Regular meeting, Council approved the conceptual design of the new Active Living Centre (ALC) which now includes several enhancements that were not included in the initial feasibility study design.

The new state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility will be approximately 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet), 464 square meters (5,000 square feet) larger than originally proposed. The new ALC includes an aquatic centre with an eight lane 50-meter pool with a moveable bulkhead and two diving boards; leisure pool with zero depth beach entry; tot slide; spray features; a lazy river and a family hot tub. Also featured will be a warm water 25-meter x 3 lane teaching pool; sauna; steam room and adult’s only hot tub. The facility also includes a fitness centre, double gymnasium with multiple sports courts, a synthetic walking/running track and eight dedicated multipurpose activity and program rooms.

“Throughout the referendum process, Council heard that the community wanted a fun family-friendly facility designed for individuals of all ages and abilities,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. Planned enhancements to the original conceptual design include a major water slide, a WOW WaveBall, a NINJACROSSTM course, additional interactive spray features, a cold plunge pool as well as increasing the length of the walking/running track to 185 meters and adding a fourth lane.

“Council has made the decision to invest up to $15 million, in addition to the budgeted $121 million, to facilitate these enhancements that are over and above what was proposed in the initial feasibility study design,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This additional investment means that we have been able to include fun water features, incorporate the Syilx Culture into the building design and ensure the new facility is Net Zero Ready and Rick Hanson Gold Level Certified as well as to address cost escalation experienced in the past two years.

ALC enhancements will be funded by reserves plus other grant opportunities will be pursued to offset costs. If needed, the additional $15 million identified will be accessed in 2026.

“We have achieved the goal to design the ALC to meet the every day recreational needs of a growing community with the ability to host events,” said Doug Ross Manager, Project Program. “The facility has been made large enough to accommodate our community’s projected growth and to host events such as provincial swim meets and tournaments for a variety of sports with features like permanent raised spectator seating over the pool, portable bleachers and enough pool deck, gymnasium and multipurpose space to accommodate athletes, coaches, and officials."

To learn more about the Active Living Centre and to view the conceptual drawings, everyone is invited to attend one of the upcoming open house opportunities:

City of Vernon Capital Infrastructure Open House at the Creekside Conference Centre in the Vernon Recreation Centre on Thursday February 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

at the Creekside Conference Centre in the Vernon Recreation Centre on Thursday February 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Vernon Home Show at Kal Tire Place & Kal Tire Place North on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

at Kal Tire Place & Kal Tire Place North on Saturday, March 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Community Expo at Kal Tire Place North on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Note: The renderings presented to Council are conceptual and will evolve with more detail as the project progresses.

Project Background

On October 15, 2022, citizens of Vernon voted nearly 61 percent in favour of borrowing $121 million for the development of the Active Living Centre.

Since late September 2023, the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) team has worked to refine the conceptual design and develop the construction timeline and budget. The IPD model merges the facility owner, architect, general contractor, and other partners early in the development process.

In April, the IPD team will provide Council with a virtual walk through of the facility along with a validation report that will include a more refined design, will confirm the construction schedule and the final project cost.

Site preparations are anticipated this spring with construction beginning this summer. The ALC is anticipated to be open in Fall 2026 and will be constructed at 3501 43rd Avenue, west of Kal Tire Place.

For more information on the Active Living Centre project, please visit vernonalc.ca or follow the City of Vernon on Facebook and Instagram.