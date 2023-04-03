Council Discretionary Grant applications accepted until May 1, 2023

The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.

The City is now accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant. The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion.

For more information about eligibility requirements or to access applications, please visit www.vernon.ca/councilgrant

Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca.