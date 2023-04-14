Council Discretionary Grant applications accepted until May 1, 2023
The City of Vernon supports the enhancement and preservation of a positive quality of life for all its residents. One means of achieving this goal is through the provision of grants to organizations that contribute to the general interest and advantage of the City.
Residents are reminded that the City is now accepting applications to the Council Discretionary Grant program. The awarding of grants is solely within Council’s discretion.
For more information about eligibility requirements or to download and application form, please visit www.vernon.ca/councilgrant.
Applications are to be submitted by email to cfo@vernon.ca. Deadline for all grant submissions is 4:00 p.m., May 1, 2023.
