Council Highlights from the July 10, 2023 Meeting

Vernon Pride Week

Abbie Wilson, Vernon Pride Society President, and other members of the Vernon Pride Society attended the meeting to request that Council fly the Progress Pride Flag from August 7th to 14th in recognition of Pride Week. Council will make a decision on the request at its July 24th meeting, and if approved, the Pride Society will facilitate a small event at Cenotaph Park for the raising of the flag.

Creekside Park Lacrosse Box Paint Surfacing Options

Council approved the application of an acrylic coating to the pavement surface at the Creekside Park Lacrosse Box in advance of the upcoming line painting. This will push the anticipated start date of the project to late August, early September 2023.

June 2023 Building Report

The District of Coldstream has processed over $35 million in Building permits, an increase of $15 million from the same time period in 2022.

Head of the Lake Plan Advisory Committee

Council considered three recommendations from the Head of the Lake Plan Advisory Committee.

Council adopted the amended Table of Contents for the project, which identifies the topics to be included in the Committee’s workplan.

Council approved a stakeholder engagement strategy for the Head of the Lake Plan to garner input and ideas from the community.

The District will be issuing an open call for formal written submissions that include recommendations on improvements to Kalamalka Beach and the Head of the Lake Neighbourhood, to be submitted prior to September 15, 2023. A Media Release with more information will be issued in the coming days. To ensure you receive this call for submissions directly to your inbox, please subscribe to the District Newsfeed.