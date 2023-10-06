Council names Haddad as new city manager

The new city manager is Anthony Haddad.

“After conducting the search which attracted candidates from across the country, it was readily apparent to Council that the right person to lead Penticton forward was already part of the team,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Anthony brings a wealth of experience, an integral understanding of the issues we face and a passion to make positive changes to keep our city a safe, growing and vibrant community.”

Haddad will begin his new duties effective immediately.

“Penticton has become my home, a place to raise my family and I am excited about taking on this role to keep the city growing in a sustainable way that welcomes new residents and provides the services and amenities that all community members deserve,” says Haddad. “The City has a tremendous staff of professionals and I’m looking forward to leading the team in delivering on Council’s priorities."

Currently, Haddad serves as the general manager of community services for Penticton. He has previously served as the chief administrative officer for Summerland and prior to that was Penticton’s director of development services and economic development.

“In his current role, Anthony has been responsible for some important files – the North Gateway Project, the Community Safety Review and the Official Community Plan Housing task force,” says Bloomfield. “He’s not afraid of taking on new challenges and looking for innovative ways to deliver what the community needs. We’re very pleased he’s stepped up to take on this new role.”

Haddad replaces Donny van Dyk as city manager, who left to accept a new position with the City of Delta. Kristen Dixon, who has been serving as interim city manager, will resume her role as general manager of infrastructure.