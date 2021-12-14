Councillor Durning takes oath of office for Vernon City Council

In a swearing-in ceremony held Tuesday, December 14th, Councillor Teresa Durning took the Oath of Office and officially started her term on Vernon City Council. The Oath of Office was administered by Corporate Officer Keri-Ann Austin.

“On behalf of myself and Council, I’d like to welcome Ms. Durning to her new position as City Councillor,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We look forward to our time together as we all work to serve the citizens of Vernon over the next year.”

Councillor Durning joins Mayor Cumming and Councillors Scott Anderson, Kelly Fehr, Kari Gares, Akbal Mund, and Brian Quiring for the remainder of this Council term, which will end with the next municipal election in October 2022.

“I am excited to be joining the Vernon City Council and look forward to being an active participant in decision making together with being a voice for the citizens of Vernon,” said Councillor Durning.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Council committee and board appointments were set for 2022. A list of positions that will be served by the Mayor and Council members is available on the City of Vernon website.