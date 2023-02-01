Coundown to save on dog licences

Central Okanagan dog owners have until February 28 to save on their 2023 dog license. Until the end of the month, a license for a dog that’s spayed or neutered costs $20 and $60 if it is not.

On March 1, regular annual rates will apply - $40 for a spayed/neutered dog and $80 if it is not. Aggressive and Dangerous dogs have specific license fees.

Renewing or buying a new license is quick, easy and secure using the online links at rdco.com/dogs. It also saves you from the inevitable last-minute, end of the month line up at local government offices in the Central Okanagan, where in-person sales are available.

All dogs three months of age and older must be licensed each year in the Central Okanagan. Having a valid license tag on the pet’s collar or harness helps Dog control officers to quickly reunite a found dog with its owner. And a license provides a one-time free trip home for any accidental escape!

License fees also contribute to the care of lost dogs in addition to public safety and awareness initiatives that support responsible dog ownership. Licensed dog owners may receive special discounts and services offered by participating local businesses, by showing their My Dog Matters rewards card.

The Regional District reminds all dog owners to keep their license up to date as there is zero tolerance and a hefty fine for unlicensed dogs.

For more information about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan visit rdco.com/dogs.