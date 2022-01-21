CounterAttack Removed 60 Impaired Drivers from Kelowna Roads

Throughout December, Kelowna RCMP officers were out in full force conducting CounterAttack road checks throughout the community.

From December 1st to December 29th, 2021, Kelowna RCMP officers removed 60 impaired drivers from our roads. This includes the following:

3 Day IRP (An investigation under the Motor Vehicle Act when drivers blow a warning on the roadside screening device).

90 day IRP (An investigation under the Motor Vehicle Act when drivers blow a fail on the roadside screening device or refuse the roadside test).

90 day ADP (An impaired driving investigation under the Criminal Code and the driver is prohibited from driving for 90 days).

Investigations under S. 215 of the Criminal Code for driving impaired by alcohol or drug.

Officers performed 14 Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluations on drivers impaired by drugs and charges are pending against these drivers once results are received from the RCMP Forensics Lab.

“On average, a DRE officer will perform approximately three evaluations per year,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services. The fact that our officers performed 14 tests during the month of December, indicates more drivers are using illegal or prescription drugs and getting behind the wheel.”

During the 2020 CounterAttack Operation, Kelowna RCMP removed 39 impaired drivers from the road and performed 2 DRE evaluations.