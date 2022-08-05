Counterfeit money making its way around Salmon Arm: RCMP say

The Salmon Arm RCMP is advising buisnesses and banks to be vigilant after incidents of counterfeit $100 and $50 Canadian bills were detected in local buisness' bank deposits.

Police say the fake money can be easily detected by looking closely at different parts of the bill:

1. The clear polymer window on these new bills should have the denomination of the bill in the hologram and the holographic picture of the face on the bill.

2. Make sure there is a hologram in the clear plastic window of the bill every time one is accepted for payment.

3. The fake bills have a number 5 on them and not the correct 50 or 100 denomination number.

4. There could be a slight ridge along the clear plastic window on the bill where the plastic has been spliced together.

Officers say the easiest of the four to spot is the number in the polymer strip as it should match the bill when held up and rolled in the light.

More information on spotting fake bills can be found on the Bank of Canada Website.

RCMP seeking suspects in passing of counterfeit bills

On Tuesday, August 2 Salmon Arm RCMP say they attempted to stop a vehicle which fled and was later disabled by a spike belt. The vehicle was stolen and inside police located some suspected counterfeit bills. Mounties say the driver of the vehicle escaped and remains unidentified.

Officers also say an additional vehicle fled from the cops and is described as a black Dodge or Chrysler Neon and the driver has also not been identified.