Couple rescued from backcountry

Sunday morning COSAR was called to look for a couple in a side-by-side UTV who went missing after a group ride.

They were part of a fundraising group of off road enthusiasts who went out Saturday and then became separated from the main group.

Although they started near Postill Lake, the pair ended up spending the night near King Edward Lake after their side-by-side broke down. They were found walking along the Aberdeen Forest Service Road this morning by a motorist driving in the area. The couple were driven to an RCMP officer as COSAR and Vernon SAR teams were being deployed.

More then 20 COSAR and Vernon Search And Rescue volunteers responded, as did a large number of 4-wheel drive enthusiasts from Kelowna.

COSAR would like to thank all those who volunteered, and remind outdoor enthusiasts that filing a trip planned could help prevent an unplanned night in the woods.

For more information go to adventuresmart.ca.

Sunday’s task was COSAR’s 97th of the year.