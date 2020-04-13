COVID 19 and drinking water

One of the biggest priorities for the City of Kelowna is protecting the health and safety of its residence.

To reassure everyone, the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies.

“Our water is safe to drink and in art because we have workers that make sure that the treatment systems are still operational and functioning. There’s certainly no concern at all visa vi our water quality or safety an COVID and even if the virus gets into the lake or something like that it doesn’t survive,” said City of Kelowna Utility Manager, Kevin Van Vlet.

He is also reminding the public not to flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet.