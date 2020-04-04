COVID-19 at Okanagan jail

Interior Health is actively following up on any individuals who had contact with an inmate at Okanagan Correctional Centre who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health’s Medical Health Officer is confident that the risk of exposure to the general public is low.

The patient is receiving appropriate care, with necessary infection control precautions in place. Individuals in custody who may have been exposed are all being monitored; there are currently no signs of illness beyond the first patient.

An investigation into any contacts or potential sources is underway.

OCC reports that all visits to the institution have been restricted since March 12 and any new inmates who entered the facility were isolated for 14 days.

Public Health is working with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify any individuals who may have had contact with the inmate.

Follow up will occur to ensure they were or are not symptomatic and that appropriate self-isolation instructions are followed if indicated.

In accordance with the process established by Public Health, any individuals who may have had contact with the patient are being contacted directly, to ensure they are not symptomatic and that they have the resources to self-isolate for 14 days after last contact.

We remind everyone to assume that COVID-19 is in their community and take the appropriate precautions to remain healthy and to keep others healthy.

These measures include staying home for all but essential trips into the community and self isolating if any symptoms of illness arise.

The BCCDC website is the recommended resource for accurate, current COVID-19 information for British Columbians.

The site is being updated frequently and individuals are encouraged to check back often.