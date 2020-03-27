COVID-19 Can Survive Up To Two Days On Some Surfaces

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick hosted a virtual town hall with Interior Health's CEO and Chief Medical Health Officer to answer questions around COVID-19.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Sue Pollock says the virus can remain on surfaces for up to two days. "I think it can be hours to a day or two, and I think it really depends on the surface. So, my understanding more anicdotally is that on paper it maybe doesn't live as long as opposed to being on a smooth surface like plastic or metal."

Knowing the virus can survive on surfaces, Pollock says the most important things we can do are to regularly disinfect surfaces and wash our hands often.

Pollock also recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds immediately when returning home from anywhere.