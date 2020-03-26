COVID-19 case at Kamloops shopping mall

Interior Health has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre in Sahali in Kamloops. The Health Authority is anyone who visited this pharmacy on March 10th through 14th, and March 16th to 21st to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Healh says anyone who develop symptoms, particularly those who are older or have underlying health conditions, should call 811 or their health-care provider if they have concerns.