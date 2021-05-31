COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downward in B.C.

British Columbia recorded another 708 cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths over the weekend, health officials said Monday.

There have now been 144,289 coronavirus infections and 1,703 related fatalities in the province since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest deaths involved one person in their 40s, two people in their 60s, six people in their 70s, and two people who were 80 or older – "reflecting again that our seniors and elders are those most affected, most tragically" by the disease.

There were hopeful signs over the weekend as well, as daily COVID-19 case numbers continued to trend downward.

There were 258 infections identified from Friday to Saturday, 238 from Saturday to Sunday, and 212 from Sunday to Monday. The latter represents B.C.'s lowest single-day increase since Oct. 26.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has dropped to 277, the lowest it's been since Oct. 31. And the province's active caseload dropped to 2,953, marking the first time it has been below 3,000 since Nov. 2.

- with files from CTV -