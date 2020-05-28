COVID-19 Causing Shortage of Agriculture Workers in BC

Looking for a job?



Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham says COVID-19 has resulted in a shortage of between 6 and 8 thousand seasonal agricultural workers.



"For example, in the Okanagan we do have a need for labour in the vineyards. We don't necessarily want somebody right off the street walking into a vineyard and practicing viticulture skills, so they will need some training there."



Popham says farmers in BC are in a tough spot and the need for labour is at the top of the list.