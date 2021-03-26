iHeartRadio

COVID-19 cluster at Big White is contained

Big White Big Box

The COVID-19 community cluster at Big White Mountain has been contained. The cluster was initially declared on Dec. 15, 2020.

  • A final total of 237 cases were connected to this cluster.
  • All cases have recovered.
  • Of the 237 cases of COVID-19 linked to this cluster, 150 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

“Thanks to the efforts of those living and working at Big White following precautions, the cluster has been contained,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer. “As well, the local community and team at Big White have been incredibly supportive and worked hard to keep the ski hill safe for visitors this winter.”

