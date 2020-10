Five schools in Interior Health have had COVID-19 exposure - the latest in Kelowna.

French language school L'Anse Au Sable is listed on the BC CDC as having exposure October 13, 14 and 15th.

In the region schools in Invermere, Castlegar, Rossland and Vernon have also had exposure since school returned in September.

A full list of school exposures can be found on the BC CDC website.