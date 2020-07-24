COVID-19 notification for Fossello’s, Kelowna

Further testing of individuals has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify an additional location in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who visited Fossello’s clothing store, 565 Bernard Avenue, on July 18 or on the morning of July 20 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.) are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.